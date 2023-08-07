Crash victim in custody after stripping naked, shooting at traffic on Omaha interstate interchange

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the events that led to a naked man being taken into custody near the I-680/I-80 interchange on Monday.

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red Chevy pickup truck into a cement barrier, had some sort of mental health episode.

The man, in his early 30s, was receiving treatment, OPD Capt. Mark Matuza said in an update near the scene.

At one point, he was considered an active shooter on the interstate before he was taken into custody, police said at the scene.

Matuza said the man did shoot at a motorist driving by at about 11:30 a.m., putting a hole in the victim’s windshield. The motorist was injured above his chest area but did drive away from the scene. According to police reports, it was not clear whether the injury was from a bullet or from shattered glass debris.

“That person’s going to be OK... It could have been a lot worse,” Matuza said.

The incident started with a one-car collision after the man in custody hit the median on the curve around I-680. He got out of the red pickup with a handgun, and was standing in the interstate obstructing traffic, Matuza said.

After stripping off his clothing, police said the man then fired at a white SUV as it passed by then ran across a busy interstate and up to an I-80 exit ramp, where he was taken into custody. He was not armed when he was taken into custody; police said he apparently dropped his weapon at some point during the foot pursuit.

Just before noon, police confirmed the area was secure and that there was no threat to the public. Omaha Police officers and the helicopter unit were able to track the man to a wooded area south of I-80, and he was in custody within minutes “without incident.”

But the incident did cause traffic to back up there.

“There may be traffic restrictions in the area while officers sort out exactly what happened,” OPD Capt. Jay Leavitt tweeted at 12:04 p.m.

Authorities did shut down traffic traveling southbound on Interstate 680 to eastbound Interstate 80. The roads were reopened just before 3 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending,” according to an OPD release sent Monday afternoon.

Watch the OPD update from the scene

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Brian Mastre, Managing Editor Kevin Westhues, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.