Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) - Officials in Rhode Island are investigating after a logging truck crashed into three other vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

Fire officials say four cars were involved in a crash around 2 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth. The driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber truck as it crashed into a telephone pole.

One vehicle involved in the crash was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the Mercedes from under the logs. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three others declined treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Bill’s Sales truck is OK and remained on scene.

Dozens in the neighborhood were left without power after the crash. Tighe says this happened due to the telephone pole being struck and a transformer leaking.

Rhode Island State Police and Portsmouth Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year, Lee Perez spoke at his alma mater, North Platte High School...
2022 Nebraska teacher of the year welcomed back to North Platte
Huskers in Greece
Huskers cruise to second win in Greece

Latest News

“Barbie” sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales. (CNN, WBZ, WARNER BROS. PICTURES,...
'Barbenheimer' getting boost from summer heat wave
Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via...
Lumber truck collides with 3 other vehicles, injuring 2
A man is continuing to heal from injuries involving a bear attack that happened in his garage....
Man survives bear attack in his own garage
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Jethro!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Jethro!