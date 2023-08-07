Fire closes I-80 in Keith County for several hours Sunday

There were no injuries reported in the fire.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A vehicle fire in Keith County closed Interstate 80 for several hours Sunday.

The incident happened at 2:10 p.m. mountain time. Firefighters from Ogallala’s Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aide from Brule responded after a van-style semi trailer was burning from the rear axles.

Fire officials said high-volume traffic hampered access and the ability to extinguish the fire. Law enforcement, as well as Nebraska Department of Transportation crews, diverted traffic for four hours while they cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was mechanical.

