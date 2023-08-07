Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80

Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.(Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested after the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office Criminal Interdiction Unit found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in a semi Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit saw a white Peterbilt semi hauling a motor home traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Lincoln and crossing over the white shoulder line multiple times.

LSO conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 63-year-old Arailde Matos, of Las Vegas, consented to a search of the truck and trailer.

During the search, LSO found around 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped up box and approximately 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox behind the cab. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash rapped in cellophane in the exterior compartment of semi.

Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of 28-416.

This is an ongoing investigation.

