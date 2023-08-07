North Platte motorcycle group honors the fallen
Published: Aug. 6, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, The American Veterans Motorcycle Club held their annual meeting in North Platte where they received a police escort to Fort McPherson National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans who now rest there.
The club also celebrated 40 years of existence in 2023.
The club chooses a different place to meet every year, but is headquartered in North Platte.
