North Platte motorcycle group honors the fallen

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, The American Veterans Motorcycle Club held their annual meeting in North Platte where they received a police escort to Fort McPherson National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans who now rest there.

The club also celebrated 40 years of existence in 2023.

The club chooses a different place to meet every year, but is headquartered in North Platte.

