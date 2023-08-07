Red Way announces $49 flights

(Red Way)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Lincoln Airport’s new flight service, Red Way, announced flights as low as $49 to four destinations.

People must book the flights between Tuesday and Thursday to take advantage of the sale. One-way fares to destinations in Vegas, Orlando, Dallas, and Nashville will start at $49, including taxes and fees.

“Fall is the most underrated time to travel, and we want to give everyone in our community the chance to be spontaneous and make travel memories that will last a lifetime,” said Natalie Micale, spokesperson for Red Way.

Travel dates for these flights will range from Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Nov. 20. Micale said seating is limited, so book soon.

Flights are operated by Global Crossing Airlines and flown on a fleet of Airbus A320.

To book your flight, check out the Red Way website.

Previous stories about Red Way:
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
The 6th annual car show was held at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday August 6 with many cars...
Cody Park hosts annual car show
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade
Rail Day’s Taste of Nebraska Event makes the grade

Latest News

Bulldog Vision coming to Bauer Field in September
Bulldog Vision coming to North Platte High’s Bauer Field
KNOP Weather Story 8-7-2023
Storms to start workweek, then more sun and warmth
The Sutherland Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair will be held Sun. Aug. 27th.
Newsmakers: Sutherland Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Fire closes I-80 in Keith County for several hours Sunday