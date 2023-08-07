Strong to severe storms anticipated Monday into Tuesday; Warming and clearing conditions Wednesday into Friday

Some shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day and some could be on the strong to severe side!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Intense storms are back in the forecast Monday into Tuesday, with a warmup and sunny skies returning across the area Wednesday into Friday.

A series of low pressures will transverse across the area Monday into Tuesday. These disturbances will act a trigger for some strong to severe storms throughout the days Monday into Tuesday. Damaging winds of 50 to 80 mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall will be the threats during this time frame. The timing for the storms Monday will be between 11 a.m. CDT into midnight CDT Tuesday and 1 p.m. CDT Tuesday into midnight Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Monday and low to mid 80s Tuesday.

During the rest of the workweek, conditions will significantly improve, as high pressure builds in. Highs will be climbing into the mid to upper 80s with mainly sunny skies, just in time for the end of summer and beginning of the new school year. During the weekend, another disturbance pushes in, allowing for more scattered thunderstorms to push on through, with highs remaining into the mid to upper 80s.

A warm up and beautiful conditions in store the rest of the week
