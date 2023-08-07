Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate sentenced for assault against another inmate

Bailey Brown
Bailey Brown(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A Johnson County District Judge sentenced a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate to 19 to 29 years in prison for an assault against another inmate.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, a judge sentenced 27-year-old Bailey Brown to 15 to 25 years in prison for first degree assault and another four years for possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, in regards to the assault of another inmate at TSCI on April 3, 2021. The second count will run consecutively to the first, and the sentence will run consecutively to any other sentence currently being served.

Brown was previously imprisoned for five to eight years for a second-degree assault on July 14, 2019.

On April 3, 2021, an inmate at the TSCI went to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries from an assault by two other inmates, including Brown. The assault happened in an outside yard, shortly after 11 a.m.

During the incident, the injured inmate received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso. Two homemade weapons were recovered by staff members.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
The 6th annual car show was held at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday August 6 with many cars...
Cody Park hosts annual car show
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge to retire at end of 2024 festival

Latest News

Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road in weekly meeting
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road
KNOP Weather Story 8-7-2023
Storms to start workweek, then more sun and warmth
Red Way announces $49 flights
Bulldog Vision coming to Bauer Field in September
Bulldog Vision coming to North Platte High’s Bauer Field