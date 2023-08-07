Woman celebrating 104th birthday credits clean lifestyle, clove of garlic a day to longevity

Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.
Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WLKY) – Not many reach the milestone of a 104th birthday, but Helen Tinsley had the privilege of celebrating hers Sunday.

The Kentucky native was born in 1919 to a farmer and his homemaker wife.

Tinsley is one of eight children. She and her husband spent most of their lives in Louisville until she moved to a healthcare facility in Clarksville, Indiana.

Despite her age, Tinsley’s family said she is still a spitfire.

“She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster said.

She credits her longevity to a “clean lifestyle,” never smoking and only having an occasional drink.

She also said she eats a clove of garlic each day.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
The 6th annual car show was held at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday August 6 with many cars...
Cody Park hosts annual car show
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge to retire at end of 2024 festival

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road in weekly meeting
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road
Bailey Brown
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate sentenced for assault against another inmate
FILE - Grand Canyon National Park is covered in the morning sunlight as seen from a helicopter...
Biden will tout long-sought Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Jackson Ligon, left, and...
Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface