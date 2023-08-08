Football Previews: Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala finished their season, 4-5 last year, but there’s plenty of reason for optimism in the program. The team is returning an experienced group of seniors at many positions.

The team also has a strong culture and a three-word motto they follow closely.

“Tough, love, compete; we want people who are tough who can fight, people who love each other, and people who compete,” said senior quarterback Harry Caskey. “Wanting to win, that’s huge in our culture.”

Ogallala does have a tough schedule ahead of them, including non-district games against Gothenburg, Broken Bow and Cozad.

Of course, in district play their rival McCook is a tough out after a 10-win season last year.

“We don’t play anybody on our schedule that we can take lightly for a second, every opponent we play it takes our best effort to be competitive,” said head coach Brent Bauer.

Seventh-year head coach Brent Bauer does like the direction his program is headed after this summer.

“We’ve made a lot of changes from what we’ve done in the past and we really like it,” Bauer said. “We had some good camps so we’re really happy with how our summer has gone, so it all equates to some excitement going into the fall.”

Getting the team organized and in the right mindset for the season can be a challenge, but its certainly one that this team has risen to meet.

“Going into the year, I thought it would take a few weeks maybe to get all of the energy and confidence out of everyone, but I’d say a lot of people are stepping up this year,” said senior wide receiver and safety Caden Rezac.

Ogallala operates offensively in a power spread concept, looking to exploit teams with their speed and quick strike attack.

“We’re pretty athletic, but when you’re athletic and not as thick and big as everybody, the athleticism has to be on display every single play,” Bauer said.

Ogallala will still rely on the power run game with multiple backs, but they also have a lot of flexible when it comes to their quarterback play.

Coach Bauer says his four quarterback room is the best he’s ever had in his coaching career.

“We’ve got three guys that could find themselves taking snaps on Friday nights, two will take the brunt of them, and so we love what they do they’re all kind of different,” Bauer said.

The senior class for Ogallala understands this season is their last chance to be on the field, representing their school.

“This is your last shot, this is the last dance, you’ve got to give it everything you’ve got, as corny as it sounds,” said Caskey.

Ogallala begin their season on Aug. 25 against Gothenburg, the winner of which receives the Platte River Trophy.

“We’re ready for Gothenburg, we want to keep that trophy this year, we’re getting ready for week one,” Rezac said.

