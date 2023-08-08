Former UNK football player sentenced in robbery case

Omaha man pleads not guilty to Kearney robberies
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A former UNK football player will spend time in jail and on probation for crimes related to a series of robberies last fall on the UNK campus.

Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor was sentenced to a total of 90 days in jail and two years probation for convictions on two counts of third degree assault and one count of criminal mischief.

He had been charged with three counts of felony robbery, but those charges were amended to the misdemeanor crimes in a plea agreement.

Two UNK students claim Okafor robbed them on campus last fall. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen. A third UNK student accused Okafor of stealing her cell phone on Oct. 30.

Okafor is a former UNK student and football player. He had previously been sentenced to jail and probation for assault and trespassing convictions connected to an off-campus fight in December 2021.

