Husker Volleyball hosts media day

NReport: Photo Day for Huskers.
By Chase Matteson and Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Volleyball hosts their 2023 media / picture day ahead Fall camp starting. The Huskers begin practice Aug. 8, 2023.

The afternoon saw the Huskers take a team photo plus pictures of each class. This season there is only 3 classes of athletes as the team has no seniors on the roster. The oldest player on the roster is 21 years old. Following photos, the players met with the media to discuss the upcoming season and answer any and all questions.

Head coach, John Cook, also answered questions and spoke on the upcoming events for Nebraska Volleyball. The hot topic of discussion regarded the upcoming Volleyball Day in Nebraska set for Aug. 30, 2023, at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
The 6th annual car show was held at Cody Park in North Platte on Sunday August 6 with many cars...
Cody Park hosts annual car show
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
Rail Days Model Train Show goes full steam ahead at D&N Events Center in North Platte
NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge to retire at end of 2024 festival

Latest News

The Ogallala football team in a preseason practice on August 7, 2023.
Football Previews: Ogallala
Alexis Markowski notched her third straight double-double and Jaz Shelley led six Huskers in...
Huskers erupt in win over Crete
Bulldog Vision coming to Bauer Field in September
Bulldog Vision coming to North Platte High’s Bauer Field
Husker Football fall camp update
Huskers begin week 2 of fall camp