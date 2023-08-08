Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road

Lincoln County Commissioners discuss labor agreement and county road in weekly meeting
By Aron Geml
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed a labor agreement between Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and the sheriffs employees association at Monday’s meeting.

District 5 Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff said the deal gives security to union employees at the Lincoln County Jail and the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office with safe working conditions and pay that equals the responsibility of law enforcement officers.

“Our negotiation team met with their negotiation team and kind of met in the middle from the stand point what those salaries and conditions would kind of be in the middle similar to ours,” Woodruff said. “That is where the negotiation led and we were able to sign that two year contract this morning.”

Commissioners also talked about property in Sutherland being put up for sale or vacate of a county roadway. This was a priority for Chairman Christopher Bruns of District 4.

“The Village of Sutherland will have to consider receiving this land from Lincoln County for a dollar is what the motion included,” Bruns said “Essentially it deals with the portion of land that the village thought was always theirs or it has been there’s in the recent past but through our research we uncovered that it is still owned by Lincoln County.”

There is additional land that stretches past Sutherland’s water tower and will be included, so people have access to the cities infrastructure.

