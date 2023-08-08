Nebraska defeats Kansas at Little League Midwest Regional

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraska defeated Kansas in an elimination game at the Little League Midwest Regional on Monday morning in Whitestown, Indiana.

The Nebraska team is represented by Kearney Little League who won the state tournament in July.

With the win, Nebraska moves on to play Iowa on Tuesday in an elimination game, if Nebraska wins the regional, they will represent the Midwest at the Little League World Series.

