Nebraska State Patrol arrests Fremont man in child exploitation investigation

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FREMONT, Neb. (Press Release) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, have arrested a Fremont man after a child exploitation investigation.

On July 26, NSP performed a search warrant at the residence of 432 West Military Avenue, in Fremont. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

The resident, 54-year-old Eugene Kinnear, was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the sex offender registration act.

Kinnear was lodged in Saunders County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

