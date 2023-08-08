Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Tuesday it has welcomed another addition to the family.

The zoo says Jayei, the nearly 30-year-old matriarch of the zoo’s African elephant herd, gave birth to a female calf at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

This marks the fourth African elephant calf born at the zoo. Mopani, the most recent addition, was born in March to Lolly, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, both born in January of 2022.

The father of the calf is 22-year-old Callee. He left Omaha earlier this year for the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ African Elephant Species Survival Plan.

The zoo says the Elephant Family Quarters will remain closed to allow for bonding time with mom and calf. Visitors can still see them with the herd in their outdoor yard, which will remain accessible.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEBRASKALand Day's Executive Director David Fudge
NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge to retire at end of 2024 festival
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Fire closes I-80 in Keith County for several hours Sunday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Crash on I-80 east of North Platte causes delays Saturday
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Air Canada flight conducts divergent landing at North Platte’s Lee Bird Field
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Car flies through second floor of house

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
RDAP receiving funds to aid survivors.
North Platte housing crisis impacts Rape and Domestic Abuse Program
Workers volunteering at the North Platte Senior Center
United Way encourages non-profit support ahead of holiday season
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version