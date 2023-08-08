Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall dies at 57, reports say

(Gray News) - Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall has reportedly died.

According to People, Randall died at the age of 57 after a silent battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, over the weekend.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a reported statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Bullock, 59, first met Randall, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015, according to People.

CNN reports that Gesine Bullock-Prado, the sister of Sandra Bullock, paid tribute Monday to Randall.

Bullock-Prado is a celebrity chef and posted a photo of Randall on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” she wrote.

ALS is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Bullock is mother to a 13-year-old son, Louis, and a 10-year-old daughter, Laila. Randall was the father of an adult daughter named Skylar.

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family is asking for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

