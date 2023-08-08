Severe storms likely during the day Tuesday; Warmer with more sunshine Wednesday into Friday

Looks like strong to severe storms are looking likely during the day Tuesday, with all modes of severe weather possible to likely.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Active weather will push through the area Tuesday, with much better conditions throughout the rest of the workweek.

An area of low pressure to our southwest and high pressure centered to our northeast will bring in an environment across the region. Ample moisture, enough upper level shear and instability in the atmosphere will create the stage for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds of 60 to 80 mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall will all be possible during the day Tuesday. Highs will climb up into the low to mid 80s with breezy winds. The timing for the storms will be between 2 p.m. CDT until midnight Tuesday Night. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s with clearing conditions.

Severe weather is anticipated during the day Tuesday
Severe weather is anticipated during the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the days Wednesday into Friday, high pressure will build into the area. This will give us sunny skies and warmer temperatures, which will be in the mid 80s to low 90s, and light winds. Another disturbance will push through the area this weekend, with more scattered thunderstorm potential possible during this period of time. Severe weather chances are uncertain during this period at this time. Highs will drop back down during this time into the mid to upper 80s.

Beautiful and warm conditions return to the area Wednesday into Friday
Beautiful and warm conditions return to the area Wednesday into Friday(Andre Brooks)

