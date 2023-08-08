Sims named to Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Jeff Sims was one of 35 quarterbacks nationally named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback.

Sims is in his first season at Nebraska in 2023 after spending three years at Georgia Tech. Sims started 23 games for the Yellow Jackets and completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 4,464 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,152 yards and 11 scores. Sims enters the 2023 season as one of 14 active FBS quarterbacks with 4,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

Last season, Sims threw for 1,115 yards and five touchdowns in seven starts while rushing for 288 yards. In 2021, Sims started six games and passed for 1,468 yards and 21 touchdowns with 372 rushing yards. As a freshman in 2020, Sims started 10 games and accumulated 1,881 passing yards, 492 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.

In his career, Sims has posted three 300-yard passing games, nine 200-yard passing performances, two 100-yard rushing efforts and 13 games where he accounted for multiple touchdowns. Sims is the third Husker to be named to a national award watch list, joining punter Brian Buschini (Ray Guy Award) and offensive lineman Ben Scott (Rimington Trophy).

