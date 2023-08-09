About 30 cars found submerged in lake

Miami-Dade police and police divers searched the waters of a lake where investigators believe as many as 30 cars are sunk on the bottom. (Source: WFOR/CNN)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DORAL, Fla. (WFOR) - One by one, vehicles were pulled from the murky waters of an artificial lake in Doral.

So far, four vehicles have been recovered out of about 30 believed to be in the lake.

Police are saying they may have been in the deep waters for over 20 years.

Most of the vehicles are very old, “leading us to believe that these vehicles were dumped in this lake probably way before these warehouses were even here,” said Alvaro Zabaleta, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

All this activity started with a call to the Doral Police Department from a private entity that conducts searches of bodies of water looking for missing people. They discovered these cars in the deep waters of the lake.

“During the course of the investigation, they came across a multitude of vehicles,” said Chief Edwin Lopez of the Doral Police Department. “At that point, it becomes a criminal investigation, and they contacted our police department.”

Miami-Dade divers have been at the lake since Monday in what has been called a recovery operation.

Even the mayor of the city came to the scene to see what happened.

“We obviously don’t want these things happening in our backyard, and we hope that they do not continue to happen,” Mayor Christi Fraga said. “As each vehicle is pulled out of the water, a thorough investigation will be done.”

“The first vehicle they pulled out is a 2002 Altima, and we just got word from the director of our police department that it is confirmed a stolen vehicle,” Zabaleta said. “And, of course, we are not going to discard the possibility of some type of fraud that also could have occurred or other types of foul play like a homicide.”

He said homicide detectives are standing by in case a vehicle pulled from the water links to a death investigation, adding that they have no information that leads them to believe that these cases will be elevated to that level.

