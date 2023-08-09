Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
UTICA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Utica, but the sheriff’s office didn’t specify an exact location. Deputies were apparently looking for someone in a red Ford Ranger, wearing a red hat and red pants.

At 5:10 p.m., the post was updated saying that man had been found. The sheriff’s office has yet to specify if the man was arrested or if he’s facing any charges.

The sheriff’s office said that additional details will be released at a later date.

