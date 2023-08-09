The hottest time of year has arrived in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the month of August, temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere is known to be the warmest it gets on average.

In North Platte, the high temperatures are usually in the mid to upper 80s across the area, but this month so far has been near to slightly below average. The area has also seen a below average summer so far.

“So far, we’ve seen temperatures in the upper 80s, for the month of August,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez said. “Our typical August in the climate data. That would be upper 80s for the North Platte area.”

The reasoning behind a slightly below average to average temperatures this summer is because of the patterns that we have seen, which includes El Nino. El Nino causes temperatures to be below normal and for the area to see more thunderstorms, and these storms causes the temperatures to stay cooler.

“The weather patterns that we have been in have kept temperatures a little cooler,” Gomez said.

Even though the conditions have been cooler than normal, Gomez states that we still have the rest of August, and from there, they will make an assessment of what the verdict is for the temperature departure is in the future.

“Obviously, we have all of August to get through,” Gomez said. “Much of August to get through still to kind of determine where we’ll sit how the records go.”

During these hot times, people typically go to the pool, hang out in the shade or AC to cool off, but one North Platte resident is getting creative when it comes to cooling off during the heat.

“I have my electric scooter, and I personally like to go on scooter rides,“ North Platte Resident Emma Vega said. “So I can get air to keep cool during the summer. My scooter goes 19 miles per hour, so it can keep me cool on those hot days.”

National Weather Service meteorologists advise people during this time of year to:

Stay hydrated/cool

Take plenty of breaks when going outdoors

Wear light color and weighted clothing

