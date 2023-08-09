Nebraska Secretary of State Evnen and office to be at Nebraska State Fair to educate on Voter ID

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Back in early June the Nebraska State Legislative passed a bill that establishes state verified identification across the state.

The new bill will go into effect for the first time during for the main primary in the 2024 elections for Nebraskans to cast their vote. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said that it should not be an issue for people to cast their ballot with any form of identification under this new law.

College or university ID’s, military ID’s and tribal ID’s will be accepted as proof of identification when arriving at the polls to present to poll workers.

“Ninety-seven to 98 percent of Nebraskans already have state issued photo ID’s. These are your drivers licenses state issued ID’s by the DMV so the overwhelming majority of voters already have what they need,” Evnen said.

The Secretary of State Office and Evnen will have booths at the Nebraska State Fair later in August to help educate and inform fair goers about the new bill.

“What’s next is that the Nebraska State Fair is coming up later this month. The Secretary of State has a booth, I will have a booth there where more people can learn about Voter ID, get some written information about Voter ID, talk to election professionals that will be at that booth if they have questions about Voter ID and I will be there too from time to time. I would invite your viewers to come out to the state fair come by the Secretary of State booth come by and say hello,” Evnen said.

