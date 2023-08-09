Warm and quiet conditions over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a stormy and active start to the workweek, conditions are improving for the rest of the week, with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

With high pressure in control over the viewing area, this is going to bring in suppressing conditions across the area. That is going to bring us sunny skies and warming temperatures across the region. Highs during this time will be in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday with winds around 5 to 15 mph, and lows in the 50s and 60s. These highs will increase into the low to mid 90s Thursday into Friday.

Calm and seasonable temperatures are in store over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a fast moving to start, turning more slow moving cold front will pushing through the area. This front will keep the Panhandle quiet and calm, and Greater Nebraska with the storms. Severe weather is uncertain during this time frame and will keep you posted as things change. Highs will be dropping into the mid 80s to low 90s during this time.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.