900-pound bull on the loose after escaping from its owner in North Carolina, police say

Authorities tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone, but had no luck. (SOURCE: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Claire Kopsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Police in North Carolina are searching for a 900-pound bull that got loose in the Charlotte area.

The dark brown longhorn bull was seen trotting along Moores Chapel Road around 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said the bull got loose just after 7 p.m. Monday when the owner was trying to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. It was reportedly scared by the storm and escaped after.

The owner of the bull worked with officers to corral the animal into a trailer. However, the group effort was unsuccessful and the bull ended up escaping.

A SWAT team with the department tried to locate the bull with a heat-seeking drone but had no luck.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is working with the owner and actively seeking information regarding the bull’s whereabouts.

Police are asking that if anyone comes across the bull, they maintain a safe distance and contact 311 to provide the precise location.

Anyone who encounters the bull is encouraged to stay in their house or vehicle. Authorities said the animal is likely stressed and scared so it is best to be cautious.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lual is in jail after a road rage incident near Kearney.
Troopers arrest driver after road rage crash near Kearney
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Fremont man in child exploitation investigation
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Fire closes I-80 in Keith County for several hours Sunday

Latest News

FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services, vows crackdown on password sharing
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking...
Man facing charges after his dog dies while hiking in the heat, police say