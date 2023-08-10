Hot and humid conditions Thursday into Friday; Slight cooldown during the weekend

In our Picture of the Day, Markie sent us some cows just chilling in the pastures!!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Looks like mother nature has decided to turn up the thermostat outside over the next couple of days, with a little relief once we enter the weekend.

High pressure resides just to our east. This puts us on the back end of the system, and this will allow for the warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air into the area. This will bring highs in the low to mid 90s, which is slightly above normal, and lows in the 50s and 60s Thursday into Friday with mainly sunny skies and breezy conditions, with winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Hot with mainly sunny skies during the next 48 hours
During the weekend, a fast moving cold front will be pushing into the area. This will bring a slight cooldown across the area in the form of isolated thunderstorms for Greater Nebraska, as the front will slow some once it gets into this part of the area, which means the Panhandle will stay dry. Highs will drop into the mid 80s to low 90s during this time. By Monday, the full force of the front will come on through and this will bring highs down into the low to mid 80s. On Tuesday into Wednesday, the next area of high pressure will push eastward and this will rapidly warm temperatures up into the upper 80s to upper 90s, with mainly sunny skies.

Slight relief from the heat during the weekend into Monday
In our Picture of the Day, Markie sent us some cows just chilling in the pastures!!
