Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
The Saint Pat's Irish prepare for their season opening game against Bridgeport on August 18th
Pigskin Preview: Saint Pat’s
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte

Latest News

Planning a mini retirement to help you regroup from burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout
FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington...
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on NFL+ service
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Nebraska State Fair launches a new app.
Nebraska State Fair launches new app
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout