Nebraska State Fair launches new app

Nebraska State Fair launches a new app.
Nebraska State Fair launches a new app.(Apple App Store)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair announced on Thursday that the event now has its own app where people can buy tickets or find information.

A press release states that the app provides “up-to-date information” about the fair. The app can help visitors find food vendors or see who is performing at the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

“Each year, the team strives to provide easy-to-access and updated information to fairgoers,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair Executive Director. “The mobile app increases convenience to visitors, including those who are planning to attend and those who are already on the grounds.”

Tickets purchased from the app are delivered to the phone instantly. Attendees can also schedule their entire day at the fair with just their fingertips.

The Nebraska State Fair staff also said that the app is updated in real time.

Other features include:

• FAQs

• Directions to the fair

• The fairgrounds map

• Social media feeds

• The latest State Fair news

• Contacting the fair

The State Fair app is available now on Google Play and the App Store. Simply search for “Nebraska State Fair.”

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
The Saint Pat's Irish prepare for their season opening game against Bridgeport on August 18th
Pigskin Preview: Saint Pat’s
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte

Latest News

Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
Two killed, three injured in Clay County crash
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs
Director touches on documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne