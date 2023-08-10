Nebraska Volleyball opens practice for 2023 season

Nebraska Volleyball opens practice ahead of 2023 season
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Husker Volleyball team opened practice on Tuesday as they look to push for a championship in 2023.

The team opens their season on August 25th at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, and Volleyball Day in Nebraska takes place on August 30th at Memorial Stadium as the Big Red look to set attendance records for women’s sports.

