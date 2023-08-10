Nebraska Volleyball opens practice for 2023 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Husker Volleyball team opened practice on Tuesday as they look to push for a championship in 2023.

The team opens their season on August 25th at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, and Volleyball Day in Nebraska takes place on August 30th at Memorial Stadium as the Big Red look to set attendance records for women’s sports.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.