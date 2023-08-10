North Platte awarded Nebraska Community of the Year

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte was awarded the Nebraska Community of the Year award on Tuesday night at the Nebraska Diplomats Annual Awards Banquet.

The award was presented by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and his staff to North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher, Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff, and District 42 State Senator Mike Jacobson.

The award was given because of the major expansion projects that North Platte is undertaking like District 177 and the Sustainable Beef meat packing plant.

Mayor Kelliher projects that because of these projects, the city could see more than 2,000 jobs added.

“That’s more economic development, more job creation, than North Platte has seen in my lifetime, over the last 60 years,” Mayor Kelliher said.

