North Platte Catholic Schools preparing to start classes on Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Catholic Schools was preparing on Wednesday for their doors to reopen to students on Thursday.

McDaid elementary school principle Pam Wood was calmly walking through the halls making sure that her school was ready for the next day.

Wood was excited for the new school year to start, knowing all of the precious memories children would have at her school.

“I think everyone remembers their first day of kindergarten,” Wood said. “It’s exciting, you bring new supplies, you have new teachers, you reconnect with friends, you meet new friends, it’s a super fun day.”

Classes start Thursday, August 10.

