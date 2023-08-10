NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County

Two people killed, three injured in crash in Clay County.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol has released more details into a a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives and injured three others Wednesday afternoon in Clay County.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 6 near the Adams/Clay County line.

Preliminary investigation shows that a semi was westbound on Highway 6 when it failed to slow down for stopped westbound traffic that was waiting for a vehicle to turn at Road A. The semi then entered the eastbound lanes, lost control, and struck an eastbound Buick Enclave. The Buick was occupied by one adult and four children.

First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a SUV east of Hastings, Wednesday...
First responders on scene of a crash between a semi and a SUV east of Hastings, Wednesday afternoon.(KSNB)

The driver, identified as Nicole Pavelka, 30, and one of the children, Ryker Schlichtman, 8, were pronounced dead at the scene. An 11-year-old and a 10-year-old have been transported to Children’s Hospital in Omaha with serious injuries. The fourth child, a 9-year-old, was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings also with serious injuries. All five are a family from Davenport, Nebraska.

The driver of the semi, Justin Zoerb, 21, of Litchfield, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Hitchcock County. The warrant was for wore tires, failure to stop at a weigh station and failure to appear following an incident back in May.

He was arrested and has been lodged in Adams County Jail.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Zoerb in connection to the crash.

Justin Zoerb was arrested on a Hitchcock County warrant following a crash Wednesday afternoon...
Justin Zoerb was arrested on a Hitchcock County warrant following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 6.(Adams County Jail)

NSP is conducting a full crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.

NSP was assisted on scene by the Adams County and Clay County Sheriff’s Offices, the Adams and Clay County Attorney’s Offices, Hastings, Trumbull, Glenvil, and Adams County Rural Fire Departments, LoneTree Towing, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
The Saint Pat's Irish prepare for their season opening game against Bridgeport on August 18th
Pigskin Preview: Saint Pat’s
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
Lual is in jail after a road rage incident near Kearney.
Troopers arrest driver after road rage crash near Kearney

Latest News

Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
Two killed, three injured in Clay County crash
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs
Director touches on documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne
Mrs. Wood preparing for the first day of classes
North Platte Catholic Schools preparing to start classes on Thursday