Pigskin Preview: North Platte

North Platte prepares to make another playoff run in 2023
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs are coming off of a playoff appearance in 2022 and they look to improve on that in 2023.

The team lost an eight man senior class in 2022, and bring an 11 man senior class into 2023 with a large number of underclassmen on the roster.

“We’ve had some pretty good players that we have lost,” said Head Coach Kurt Altig, “but last year we had some pretty good players that we lost and its one of those things, we come in nd we play Bulldog Football and we insert the next guy, we don’t run a super complex offense, so we run what we do perfect, and these guys have been doing it for four or five years now, so it’s a next man up mentality.”

The offense the Bulldogs run may not be complex, but it has been very effective in recent years, but Senior Landon O’Brien says he thinks this team’s strength is in the defense.

“Our run D is pretty solid, we play hard, and fly to the ball,” said O’Brien.

Conditioning is one of the strong suits of this North Platte team also, they are one of the smallest schools in Class A and see a lot of players taking snaps on both sides of the ball.

“We work our butt off every single practice,” said Senior Drake Ferris, “we don’t take a practice off and if we do we make up for it, other teams rely on rest, but work our butts off and like it.”

One thing is for sure though for this Bulldog team, the thrive off the energy in the crowd, and Senior Alex Gove says he wants to see the stands full for every home game.

“If we could get this whole town in the stands every night that would be amazing,” said Gove, “we have had boosted numbers in the past years with the success, if we could get bigger crowds here it would give us a lot more energy down on the field.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lual is in jail after a road rage incident near Kearney.
Troopers arrest driver after road rage crash near Kearney
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Fremont man in child exploitation investigation
Aubrey Trail was found guilty on June 9, 2021, for the death of Sydney Loofe in 2017.
Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
Fire closes I-80 in Keith County for several hours Sunday

Latest News

Husker volleyball team holds first practice
Nebraska Volleyball opens practice for 2023 season
North Platte prepares to make another playoff run in 2023
Pigskin Preview: North Platte
Nebraska Volleyball opens practice ahead of 2023 season
Husker Volleyball ready for 2023 season
Director Justin LePera and Former Cornhusker Running Back Clinton Childs
Director touches on documentary about legendary Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne