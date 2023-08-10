Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
The Saint Pat's Irish prepare for their season opening game against Bridgeport on August 18th
Pigskin Preview: Saint Pat’s
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte

Latest News

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
‘She was like sunshine’: Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Maui fire
At least 36 people dead in devastating wildfires, Hawaii officials confirm
A 16-year-old attending a cheer camp suffered a cardiac arrest and was airlifted to a hospital...
Cheerleader dies after suffering cardiac arrest at camp, parents say
Jeff and Jill Terhune say their HOA has threatened to put a lien on their SW Wichita property...
Kansas couple’s solar panels could result in lien on property