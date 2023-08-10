UNL introduces convenient pre-sale parking reservations for campus events

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People attending events at Memorial Stadium, Bob Devaney Sports Center and the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln will be able to reserve parking ahead of time.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln Parking and Transit Services implemented a new parking reservation system for most parking lots.

These lots, typically sold on the day of the event, will now be offered for pre-sale through a partnership with ParkMobile.

“We believe this new system will enhance the overall parking experience for our patrons, offering convenience and flexibility,” Dan Carpenter, director of UNL Parking and Transit Services said.

Nebraska Athletics will continue to handle parking for donors during sporting events.

To access the reservation site, customers can search for “ParkMobile” in their web browser, choose “reserved parking for later,” and then enter Lincoln, NE in the location to display events in Lincoln.

As of Thursday, fans attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Aug. 30 can reserve parking for $11. Fans attending Hamilton at the Lied Center can pre-purchase parking online for $8. However it’s too early to reserve parking for home football games.

Reserve parking for Lincoln events via ParkMobile

