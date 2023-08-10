X to auction off old Twitter items

X is auctioning off old Twitter products.
X is auctioning off old Twitter products.(Heritage Global Partners)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elon Musk is holding his version of a garage sale.

Now that Twitter is X, the company is auctioning off remnants of its old brand via Heritage Global Partners.

Specialty items for sale include a reconstructed barn and a large bird cage welded with a Twitter logo.

Two paintings depict Ellen Degeneres’ 2014 Oscar selfie and former president Barack Obama celebrating his reelection.

X is auctioning off old Twitter items.
X is auctioning off old Twitter items.(Heritage Global Partners)

Even mundane office equipment and refrigerators will be on the auction block.

The 584 items open at $25 each, and bidding is set for next month in San Francisco.

Twitter auctioned similar memorabilia in January as part of Musk’s remake of the company.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
The Saint Pat's Irish prepare for their season opening game against Bridgeport on August 18th
Pigskin Preview: Saint Pat’s
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about an attempted kidnapping on Tuesday.
Facebook post outlines attempted kidnapping
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte

Latest News

Planning a mini retirement to help you regroup from burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout
FILE - An NFL logo is displayed on the field after a football game between the Washington...
NFL Network and NFL RedZone will be offered direct to consumer on NFL+ service
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Nebraska State Fair launches a new app.
Nebraska State Fair launches new app
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout