Dawson County District Judge James Doyle to retire

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - After more than two decades of service on the bench, District Judge James E. Doyle IV announced Friday he is retiring at the end of the month.

Judge Doyle was appointed in September 2001 by Governor Mike Johanns to preside over Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District, which covers 17 counties in west-central Nebraska.

The Nebraska Supreme Court honored him with the Distinguished Judge Award in 2010.

In 2013, he was honored by the Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers which awarded him the Public Citizen of the Year award, recognizing his “significant contribution to an area or population of concern to the social work profession such as at-risk or vulnerable populations; quality of live in communities; and social issues.”

Most recently, the Nebraska State Bar Foundation awarded him this past spring the Legal Pioneer Award, recognizing his contributions that improved the delivery of justice and enhanced access to legal resources.

For 15 years, he chaired the Supreme Court’s Committee on Problem-Solving Courts, working to develop and implement effective alternatives to incarceration of offenders. Under his leadership, these specialized courts increased in numbers and types and have played a significant role in fostering rehabilitation and addressing the root causes of criminal behavior.

Judge Doyle will officially retire on Aug. 31st.

