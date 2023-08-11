Fort Cody Music Series wraps up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fort Cody Summer Music Series held their final concert of 2023 on Thursday night.

Rob Martinson, the organizer of the series, said he is proud that over the 13 years that they have held this event they have not had to cancel a single show.

“It’s been such a good summer, despite the weather and the heat, we didn’t cancel a single concert so we have our 13 year streak of never having canceled a concert which is more amazing than anybody else could claim I think,” Martinson said.

