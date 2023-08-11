Health Alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is testing local lakes because of toxic blue-green algae.(Grace McDonald)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Glenn Cunningham Lake in Douglas County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.

Swanson Reservoir in Hitchcock County remains on health alert after being on alert last week.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert. Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. Do not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

Weekly sampling has been conducted at 55 public lake sites since the first week of May. The lakes will continue to be monitored weekly through the end of September. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website. The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. HAB may also be present in other lakes in Nebraska that are not tested, so the public should use caution if they see signs of algal blooms.

For more information about what to look for, potential health effects from HAB, and steps to avoid exposure, please refer to the following Fact Sheet. To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, click here.

NDEE’s sampling partners include the Central District Health Department, Nebraska Public Power District, Upper Republican Natural Resources District, Lower Republican NRD, South Platte NRD, Middle Niobrara NRD, Lower Loup NRD, Nemaha NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

