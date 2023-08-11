Nebraska Freshmen connecting on and off the court

Husker volleyball team holds first practice
Husker volleyball team holds first practice(Kevin Sjuts)
By Jon Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraska Volleyball team continues to prepare for their 2023 season practicing at the Devaney Center.

This year sees five freshmen joining the roster that features a lot of youth altogether, but despite the youth, the team has already bonded well on the court with the trip to Brazil, and early practices, but they have also started to bond off the court.

”We’ve all played with each other already, so that was a huge deal,” said Freshman Setter Bergen Reilly, “already having that on the court connection, then creating the off the court connection we all understand each other, I don’t know what the secret is about it, we all have different personalities, but they all just work together so well.”

The Huskers start their season on August 25th against Utah State.

