Nebraska State Fair teases new food items

New food items come to the Nebraska State fair in line with "Whatever Your Flavor" theme.(Brett Baker)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair food vendors are mixing up the menu in line with this year’s theme of “Whatever Your Flavor.”

One item highlighted by Mid-State Cookers is Hand-Breaded Prime Fillet Alligator-on-a-Stick as well as Fresh-Cut Gator Taters.

“When folks come to the State Fair, they want to experience the unusual,” said Keaton Irwin, Director of Sales at the Nebraska State Fair. “Sure, we’ll have all your fair favorites, like corn dogs and funnel cakes, but you’ll also have the thrill of trying something exotic, something you wouldn’t cook up at home.”

Mid-State Cookers will also offer Fresh-Cut Gator Taters, with your choice of toppings; Beer Battered Deep-Fried Mushrooms, with a variety of sauces; and Deep-Fried Homemade Cherry, Peach or Apple Pie topped off with some ice cream, of course.

Another new seller, Quality Foods International, will serve up jambalaya, coconut shrimp, grouper and frog legs, as well as other foods.

Other new food vendors and some of their offerings:

• Shuckers Roasted Corn: fresh roasted sweet corn

• PepperJax Grill: Philly steak sandwiches

• JPZ Concessions: Hatch chili corn dogs

• Pupuseria Los 4 Hermanos: Quesabirrias tacos

Some familiar vendors will have new or interesting items for fairgoers. For instance, Prairie Island Poppers will serve pork rind nachos along with their salted caramel kettle corn.

Pig in a Bag will be tempting the crowds with something called the Peachy Pig, a maple bacon peaches and cream cupcake.

The Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org

