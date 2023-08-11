NSAA seeks volunteers for Class C State Golf Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA is looking for volunteers for the Class C Girls State Golf Championship.

The event will be held on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 at the Lake Maloney Golf Course. The event is expected to draw 95 to 115 golfers from across the state.

Organizers of the event estimate that around 50 volunteers will be needed each day. Volunteer positions include scoring monitors, spotters, score card checkers and alternates. Knowledge of the sport is not a requirement.

Click here for more information regarding descriptions of volunteer positions.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Taylor Salas at Visit North Platte, 308-532-4729 or email.

Priority is given to volunteers who can work both days of the tournament. Volunteers will receive coffee and snacks in the morning, lunch and an official NSAA jacket.

The deadline to volunteer is Sept. 15.

