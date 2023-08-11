Pigskin Preview: Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats come into the 2023 season after a playoff appearance in 2022, and they bring back the majority of their team after only graduating a few players from their last season’s roster.

According to Head Coach Eamonn Feeney, the experience returning will help the team immensely as they push for the playoffs again in 2023.

“We return a really, really, really big senior class with a lot of playing experience, and a nice sprinkling of young guys that are going to add to that, have some success after two pretty rough years was really, really important for these seniors,” said Feeney, “when you return a class like that, obviously you have high hopes on what you can achieve, we are just trying to take things week by week to do what we can to come away with the win.”

The Wildcats take the field on August 25th for their season opener against Morrill, but the players have been have been putting in the work all summer.

“That was a lot of team building, it was during the day, just getting used to the heat,” said Senior Levi Huffman, “but this first week has been tough, we got a lot of seniors and a lot of expectations on us, for us to come out here and perform and show the younger guys that we got to work hard, this is what football is.”

Maxwell will look to put in some better performances in 2023 against opponents they dropped games to last season, but one opponent sticks out the most, Perkins County who comes to town on Senior Day for the Wildcats.

“We are just going to be looking for our revenge,” said Senior Tyce Cumming, “because we knew we should have had that one, would have improved our spot in the playoffs, but we will be looking for our revenge though.”

