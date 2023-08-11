Remaining Hot and steamy Friday; Cold front to push through during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the heat will continue for our Friday with a cold front moving through the region this weekend, cooling us off.

High pressure remains the dominate weather feature for the day Friday. Our region is currently on the back end of the high pressure system and this will allow for us continue to be on the somewhat sweltering and humid side. This will allow for highs to shoot up into the low to mid 90s and with mainly sunny skies and breezy winds with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight Friday, conditions will be on the mild side and muggy side, with lows dropping down into the 50s and 60s, and remaining on the calm side of things.

Remaining sizzling and humid during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a cold front will be pushing into the area. This cold front will ignite the chance of isolated storms, with no severe weather anticipated. This cold front will drop highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s on Saturday, into the low to upper 70s on Sunday. During the beginning to mid portions of next week, a new high pressure will move into the area, and this will rapidly increase temperatures back into the mid 80s to upper 90s, with plenty of sunshine.

Cooler with popcorn storms this weekend (Andre Brooks)

