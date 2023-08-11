Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-80 in York County, some still unaccounted for

The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on...
The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 on I-80 near mile marker 348.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - The York County Sheriff’s office wants people to be on the lookout for roaming cattle after a semi carrying 65 head of cattle rolled on I-80 Thursday evening.

The accident happened at mile marker 348. As of Friday morning, 15 head of cattle were still missing. The sheriff’s office said they were last seen in the area of Road 10 and Road H.

“We would like to send a HUGE thanks to Circle 5 out of Henderson and Kenny Real out of McCool Junction for helping corral and transport the remaining cattle that survived the accident. Also thanks to Hitz Towing and the Bradshaw Fire Dept. for their quick response and assistance as well.”

York County Sheriff's Office

Call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 402-362-4927 if you see any cattle roaming in the area.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
The suspect was caught after stealing a car
Suspect caught after stolen vehicle abandoned near Elm Creek

Latest News

Remaining sizzling and humid during the day Friday
Remaining Hot and steamy Friday; Cold front to push through during the weekend
Thursday was the long awaited opening of the new Viaero Wireless store on Francis Street.
Viaero Wireless hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony
Each year, the Fort Cody Music Series hosts nine concerts with different performers and a local...
Fort Cody Music Series wraps up
Sutherland Public Schools held a back-to-school breakfast social for teachers and staff.
Sutherland students go back to school on Tuesday