Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf
Members of the Bulldog team gather during practice at Bauer Field
Pigskin Preview: North Platte
Electric Voltage Sign
Electrician shocked by 7,200 volts in Hickman expected to survive
The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a two-vehicle crash that claimed two lives...
NSP identifies victims in deadly crash in Clay County

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning
Gray Television's Hope for Hawaii will help The Salvation Army address the urgent needs on Maui.
Gray and The Salvation Army team up to bring ‘Hope for Hawaii’
The York County Sheriff's Office on the scene of a semi rollover Friday on I-80 near mile...
Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-80 in York County, some still unaccounted for