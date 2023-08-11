Viaero Wireless hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Viaero Wireless held a ribbon cutting on their new store in North Platte on Thursday.

The store has been under construction for a few months and is now officially open.

Store manager, Caleb Trembly, was excited for Viaero to become more a part of the North Platte community.

“We like to try and get out into the community and sponsor local events,” Trembly said. “We’re really trying to be more focused on the local community and to our farmers and ranchers.”

The new location is at the corner of Francis Street and Chestnut Street.

