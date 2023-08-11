WATCH: Omaha celebrates Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford

Celebration information, the parade route, and where you can find free parking
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha celebrated Terence “Bud” Crawford’s historic boxing victory on Saturday.

Terence “Bud” Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion of the world when he outclassed Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday, July 29. With the win, Crawford became the first male boxer in the four-belt era to unify two divisions.

Saturday, the City of Omaha honored the hometown kid with a victory parade and celebration.

Mayor Jean Stothert said during her announcement last week that the event was being paid for by the city, which waived all fees for police overtime, permits, and other expenses. Business partners — including Baxter Auto, American National Bank, and others — also helped to sponsor the event.

EVENT DETAILS

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam streets, ending at the Gene Leahy Mall at noon. See our map below for more details on the route, including parking garage locations.

A video of the parade and celebration is in the video player above.

Participants in the parade will be at Crawford’s invitation. Team Crawford officials said north Omaha — particularly the 24th Street community — will still be a big part of the parade celebration, with organizers previously mentioning school marching bands and drill teams and representation of small businesses.

Following the parade, there were festivities on the great lawn, with entertainment, tributes, and video highlights of Crawford’s accomplishments and showcasing his contributions to the Omaha community.

While no one knows for sure how many people attended Saturday, the mayor said last week that the city anticipated at least 10,000 people.

In addition to the city’s festivities during the day Saturday, there will also be a special celebration at Steelhouse Omaha that night.

PARADE ROUTE & PARKING

Free parking starts at 8 a.m. On the day of the celebration, downtown parking meters — and three Park Omaha garages — will provide free parking from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day. Garages will open at 8 a.m. that day, with free parking available at the garages located at 15th and Douglas streets, 19th Street and Capitol Avenue, 12th Street and Capitol Avenue, and 19th and Harney streets.

Road closures for the event will start at 8:30 a.m. Farnam Street will be closed at 20th Street on the day of the parade; all eastbound streets will remain open to allow for incoming traffic. Once the entire parade passes 13th Street, Farnam Street will open up from 19th to 13th Streets.

PARADE PARTICIPANTS

The following are expected to appear in Saturday’s parade:

  • Omaha Police Department motorcade will lead, followed by the Honor Guard and Mayor Jean Stothert, along with Sen. Pete Ricketts and Rep. Don Bacon.
  • Victory Boxing Club
  • Bryan High School band
  • Zaha Temple’s Mini Car Unit
  • Herbie Husker float
  • 100 Black Men
  • Destruction Drill Team
  • Omaha Performing Arts
  • Power 106.9
  • Majorette from Royal House of Diamonds
  • Nebraska Supernovas pro volleyball team
  • Charles Drew mobile unit
  • Mt. Calvary Marching Knights drill team
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Unique Riders motorcyclists
  • North Omaha Community Partnership
  • Salem Stepping Saints drumline
  • DREAM/Warren Academy
  • UNO Black Studies Department (mascot, cheer and dance team)
  • Metropolitan Community College TRIO program
  • The Marching Saints drumline
  • My Sister’s Keeper/A Nurse’s Touch honoring cancer survivors
  • Richard Webb custom car
  • Black Firefighter’s Union truck
  • I Heartbeat Dance majorette
  • Omaha City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson (Dist. 2)
  • RP Wrestling and Black Men United
  • State Sen. Terrell McKinney
  • O.NE Finest Dance
  • B&B Sports Academy
  • Humble Auto (15 custom cars)
  • Truck from Baxter Auto
  • Joshua ‘El Stupo’ (hype man)
  • Terence Crawford
  • Ollie the Trolley holding Crawford’s family

VIDEOS & PHOTOS

Help us celebrate Terence “Bud” Crawford and you might end up on one of our newscasts! Upload your videos & photos of the parade, show us your view of the ceremony, or submit your message to the champ.

Upload a video message for the champ!

