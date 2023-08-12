Canteen District hosts 8th annual Music On The Bricks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The eight annual Music On the Bricks has returned to the Canteen District for this weekend.

Music on the Bricks features a group in the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame called Top Shelf Country, along with the Drew Philips band and the Baxter Band. Music on the Bricks has various activities for music fans of all ages.

Don Kurre, event organizer, said they feel good that members of the community get to come and spend time with one another.

“We got food,” Kurre said. “We got Rowdy Rots with his barbeque. We got Good Life here with some barbeque and some beer. We got Smashing Lemons coming in, we got kids games tonight too but it will it be tomorrow with Saturday. So I encourage people to come out its a fun time you know people just sit on the bricks and talk to each other and have some community and its a really good thing.”

Music On the Bricks continues Saturday Aug. 12 at the canteen district with everything starting at five p.m. and lasting until midnight featuring a wide variety of games, food, dancing and fun.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.