D & N Events Center hosts shoe drive fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D&N Event Center is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Aug. 31.

Organizers said the event will raise funds for the youth sports league and help provide shoes globally for underdeveloped countries.

The goal of the shoe drive is to collect 100 bags or 2,500 pairs of shoes. As of Aug. 12, the shoe drive has collected over 40 bags of shoes.

The D&N will take an types of shoes that people have in their closets and no longer need. There are various places around North Platte that people can drop-off their donations to according to Amy Parker of the D & N Events Center.

“We have six drop-off locations, North Platte Kubota, Day Spring, Dave’s Place, RX Express, Brown Shoe Fit and the Flower Market and just during their regular business hours,” Parker said. “If that does not work for your schedule then you can give us a call as well.”

